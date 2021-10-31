The Foo Fighters Bring Back ‘Super Jams’ to Rock Hall 2021

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The Foo Fighters were the final performance for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Two-time inductee Paul McCartney inducted the band into the hall and joined them to play the classic Beatles song “Get Back.” McCartney compared his musical journey to Grohl by drawing parallels from starting in one successful band and growing as an artist into another group. Both McCartney and Grohl have been inducted into the Rock Hall twice, McCartney for himself and The Beatles and Grohl for Nirvana and Foo Fighters. The two superstars reignited the Rock-Hall Super Jam tradition and got back to basics.