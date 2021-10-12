The Halloween Kills Team Did a Costumed Red Carpet

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hey, the film series is called Halloween, is it not? David Gordon Green, Judy Greer, and Jamie Lee Curtis all showed up to the Halloween Kills premiere in Halloween costumes. Because as long as red carpets are back, we might as well go all out. Curtis came dressed as her mother’s iconic Psycho character Marion Crane. Curtis previously recreated her mom Janet Leigh’s iconic shower scene in 2015 for Scream Queens. Greer decided to show up as someone equally bone-chilling: Annie Hall from the Woody Allen movie of the same name. David Gordon Green came dressed as a theater usher, one step away from The Shining bartender or the Universal Studios Orlando Halloween Horror Nights character The Usher. And Jason Blum got dressed in Laurie Strode drag. But Anthony Michael Hall had perhaps the spookiest costume of all: a guy that doesn’t “do” costumes. The horror, the horror!

