Just wait ’til Dean Brennan hears about this one. The Other Two creators Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider are readying their next project, and it’s more than a little reminiscent of a plotline from the recent second season of their wonderful comedy. The pair’s new series for HBO centers on a gay teen in 2000, who copes with being closeted by simply … dissociating and imagining that he’s a straight actor playing a gay role, per Variety. You know, because The Other Two didn’t already hit close enough. The yet-untitled series, written by the duo of former Saturday Night Live head writers, will also be executive-produced by Adam and Naomi Scott. And the news comes just weeks after HBO Max renewed The Other Two for a third season, after the show moved from Comedy Central to the streamer for its second. Now, get ready for another gay fever dream of a show, if a bit too literally.
Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s Next Series Will Be a Literal Gay Fever Dream
Photo: Corey Nickols/Getty Images