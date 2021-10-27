The South Park: Post COVID Special Will Stream on Thanksgiving

For anyone looking to inject even more discourse into their Thanksgiving family dinner, Paramount+ has announced that the first South Park Paramount+ movie will drop Thursday, November 25, a.k.a. Thanksgiving Day, a.k.a. Turkey Day, a.k.a. Debate Your Libertarian Uncle Day. Earlier this year, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS. In exchange for making them billionaires (that’s Casa Bonita–buying money), Parker and Stone are making 14 original movies through 2027. That’s more guaranteed years of South Park than guaranteed livable years on our planet. South Park has done two previous COVID-centric specials, both on Comedy Central: The Pandemic Special was nominated for an Emmy, and (per Deadline) the South ParQ Vaccination Special brought in 3.5 million viewers.

