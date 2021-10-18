Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Break out a bottle of Yakult and celebrate, because Kitty Song Covey is getting her own To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before spin-off. Netflix announced that it has picked up a 10-episode YA series focused on Kitty, Lara Jean’s younger sister. Titled XO, Kitty, the half-hour dramedy will be based on the love letter film franchise as well as Jenny Han’s book series. Anna Cathcart will reprise her role as teen matchmaker Kitty, who met a boy during a family trip to Korea in To All The Boys: Always and Forever. The youngest Covey sister thinks she knows everything there is to know about love, but according to the new show’s logline, “when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” Han and Sascha Rothchild are set to serve as co-showrunners, and both will also executive produce alongside Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment. Netflix hasn’t announced a release date, but Cathcart narrated a short Twitter clip telling fans to stay tuned. We don’t know who else will be in the cast yet, but we won’t be surprised if Lana Condor and Noah Centineo return to make a Covinsky cameo — after all, that couple wouldn’t exist without Kitty’s meddling.

