Toni Collette Is Suburban Mom Turned Mob Boss in Mafia Mama

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

A ticket to Italy just came with a side of Mafia empire. In the action-comedy Mafia Mama, Toni Collette plays suburban mom Kristin, whose life is turned upside down when she attends her grandfather’s funeral in Southern Italy. Having been disappointed by all the men in her life, Kristin is in desperate need of a break. So when she receives news of her estranged grandfather’s funeral, she’s “persuaded this is exactly what she needs — a free trip to Europe full of pasta, wine, and beautiful men,” the log line reads. Well, so much for grieving. But the perfect trip quickly unravels when the funeral descends into a gory gunfight, and Kristin learns she’s the new mob boss of her grandfather’s criminal empire. Pasta, wine, beautiful men and a little Mafia bloodshed? The film’s got all the stereotypes of a European country and an unwitting American as the lead. “It is pure, fish-out-of-water fun with a firm feminist backbone,” Collette said in a statement. “I think we could all handle an uplifting, laugh-out-loud story like this right about now. Bring it on Italy!” Forget about Emily in Paris and get your bags packed for Kristin in Italy, bambina!