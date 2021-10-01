Twice Can’t Stop Giving Fans ‘The Feels’ With Their First English Single

Sorry, all that Korean you absorbed watching Squid Game won’t be necessary here. Twice released their first official English-language single, “The Feels,” and yes, we’ve caught feelings. The JYP Entertainment girl group — consisting of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — are entering their next era with hits “Fancy” and “Feel Special” under their sequined belts. The band’s first-ever English track was released as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese album, &Twice, and last year, they dropped English versions of their singles “More & More” and “I Can’t Stop Me.” But “The Feels” marks their first official evolution to English-language music, and it comes with a music video depicting a Mean Girls–esque prom night, complete with a shattered crown. The video ends with “breaking news”: Twice’s third Korean studio album is arriving in November, one month after they celebrate their sixth anniversary. Next week, the group performs on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, then heads to GMA3 for a performance on Wednesday. Consider America’s heart captured.

