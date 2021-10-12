Tyga Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

Tyga. Photo: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Tyga was arrested and booked for “felony domestic violence” in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, police have confirmed to Vulture. The bail for felony domestic violence at this stage of these criminal proceedings is $50,000; he is expected to post bail and be released later today.

The case will be forwarded to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, which will then determine what charges to bring and whether prosecutors will ask for different bail, authorities said.

Hollywood Div booked Michael Stevenson for felony domestic violence (273.5 A PC). The incident occurred on 10/12/21 in Hollywood. — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) October 12, 2021

TMZ first reported that the rapper, whose legal name is Micheal Ray Nguyen-Stevenson, went to speak with police this morning following domestic-violence allegations. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Vulture that he was there due to domestic-violence allegations against him. The department said that a report “was taken [Monday] related to domestic violence in which he was named.”

Tyga’s ex-girlfriend, fashion designer and influencer Camaryn Swanson, has accused him of hitting her and posted video of her alleged injuries on her Instagram. The alleged incident took place about 3 a.m. Monday at his home, per TMZ. (Police didn’t reveal info about Tyga’s alleged victim, including their relation to him.)

Sources gave TMZ conflicting accounts of what happened. Some told the website that Swanson showed up unannounced, acting aggressively, and that he let her inside his house, where shouting ensued. Swanson reportedly has texts revealing that Tyga dispatched a car to pick her up that morning and bring her to his home.

Tyga’s reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment.