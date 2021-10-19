Uma Thurman Cast as a Girl Boss in Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped

Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Uma Thurman will portray Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post and former member of the board of directors at Uber, in the upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped, per Variety. Super Pumped is an anthology series that will focus on different stories in the business world, a la American Crime Story. According to Variety, the series will follow “Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and his sometimes tumultuous relationship with his mentor Bill Gurley (Kyle Chandler), the series will depict the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company, embodying the highs and lows of Silicon Valley.” Previously announced cast members include Hank Azaria as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Kerry Bishé as Austin Geidt.

“We’ve been eager to work with Uma Thurman for a long time, and we’re thrilled to have found the perfect role for her in Arianna Huffington – a role to which Uma will lend her innate complexity, intelligence, and magnetism,” said Amy Israel, executive vice president of scripted programming for Showtime, to Variety. This has been her second television series announcement in the past two years. She most recently was cast in the AppleTV+ thriller series Suspicion. Her daughter Maya Hawke is following in her mother’s spooky footsteps by starring in the upcoming season of Stranger Things as well as starring in Fear Street Trilogy this past summer.