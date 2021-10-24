Vin Diesel Walked Paul Walker’s Daughter Down the Aisle

Photo: Getty Images

If there’s one thing Vin Diesel has in common with his Fast and Furious character Dom Toretto, it’s that he takes his family duties very seriously. Diesel walked Meadow Walker, his late Fast co-star Paul Walker’s daughter, down the aisle earlier this month at her beachside wedding in the Dominican Republic. Walker wed actor Louis Thornton-Allan and told Vogue, “We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal — and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.” Diesel wore a sky-blue suit with shades, and Walker wore a custom Givenchy gown. Check out photos from Walker’s Instagram below.