Sabrina Is Back From the Dead for Riverdale Crossover

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans rejoice, because the crossover is finally here. The Warner Bros. TV Twitter account just posted a photo of Kiernan Shipka in a director’s chair with “Sabrina Spellman Riverdale” written on the back canvas. The image is accompanied with the caption “looks like someone is making the road trip from Greendale to Riverdale … See you in season 6, @kiernanshipka.”

looks like someone is making the road trip from Greendale to Riverdale…



See you in season 6, @kiernanshipka.

Sharing the Archie Comics Extended Universe, the worlds of Greendale and Riverdale have collided before. Ben Button (Riverdale) delivers a Thanksgiving Pizza to Miss Wardwell (Sabrina) in part one, episode seven of Sabrina. A crossover has also been in the books — literally — in the comics. In Archie #700, Sabrina leaves Greendale and causes trouble in the next town over. Nick Spencer, who wrote the comic, explained, “When a character as classic and iconic as Sabrina comes to town, you know it has to have a big impact.” If Sabrina is coming back from the dead for this, we wouldn’t expect anything less.