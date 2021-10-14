After 6 Years of Waiting, Adele’s Back With ‘Easy On Me’

Photo: Simon Emmett

It’s happening, people! Adele just dropped the first single, “Easy On Me,” off her fourth album, 30, out on November 19. In the new music video directed by Xavier Dolan, Adele draws parallels between her past and future by beginning the black and white video at the same home from her Grammy-winning single “Hello”. Instead of trying to make an abandoned house a home, she decides to leave to find herself instead. As Adele belts out the lyrics, “I changed who I was to put you both first, but now I give up,” to acknowledge her pain and growth in the relationship, the music video turns to color as she brings light to her growth and self-worth.

On collaborating with the multi-award-winning singer, Dolan said in a BTPR press release: “For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart. I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.” The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has kept fans in anticipation with the announcements of her new album. She first teased suspense by breaking an eight-month Twitter hiatus by responding to Twitter’s official account with “Hiya babes!” And like clockwork, the next day, she released a teaser for the single “Easy On Me” with the announcement of her album 30 just days after. Despite the heartbreaking lyrics featured in the first single, Adele is hesitant to call her latest project a “divorce album,” telling Vogue, “It was more me divorcing myself.”