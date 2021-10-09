Adele’s First Instagram Live Includes Sneak Peek of “Easy On Me”

Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Adele went live on Instagram Saturday and surprised fans by playing a snippet of her upcoming single, “Easy On Me.” The short preview featured heartbreaking lyrics like, “And there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence, baby let me in.” Adele playfully cut off the song one minute in by saying, “That’s it, that’s all I’m going to play.” But that short minute was enough to get us even more excited for the full song to be out on October 15.

During her Instagram Q&A, Adele said she wouldn’t rap the MONSTER verse again, despite the many requests she’d had, calling it a “one-trick pony.” She also voiced her support for #FreeBritney and shouted out other musicians she’s a fan of, such as Beyoncé, Doja Cat, and Taylor Swift. It was rumored that Taylor Swift moved up the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) to make way for Adele’s newest album; however, there is still no release date for Adele’s album. No matter what tricks these artists have up their sleeves, we’re excited for both ladies to make us fall in love and cry this autumn.

Adele has played a little bit of her new single #EasyOnMe on Live. pic.twitter.com/yDWUIYKoFv — Adele Daily ³⁰ (@adeledailynet) October 9, 2021