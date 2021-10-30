Classic Halloween movies are a great way to kick off the spooky season leading up to Halloween. And there’s nothing better than getting a chance to experience your favorite film with a live band performing the score. Billie Eilish performed as “Sally” in The Nightmare Before Christmas Live to Film concert experience in Los Angeles Friday night. She sang alongside Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington and Ken Page, who reprised his role as Oogie Boogie. A full orchestra accompanied Eilish as she sang “Sally’s Song” in a Sally-inspired costume. Eilish showed off her Halloween costume earlier in October at Doja Cat’s Halloween birthday party. Eilish has had an exciting year so far, from her sophomore album debuting at No. 1, to creating a Bond song, to winning album of the year at the Grammys.
Watch Billie Eilish Sing ‘Sally’s Song’ to Kick Off Halloweekend
Photo: ICreatedTheMatrix/YouTube