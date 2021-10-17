Bowen Yang Shines As a Proud Gay Oompa Loompa on SNL

Bowen Yang has already played so many queer icons during his short tenure on Saturday Night Live: Chen “Trade Daddy” Biao, the Iceberg Who Sank the Titanic, Fran Lebowitz. But last night’s episode saw the arrival of a new instant classic “Weekend Update” character inspired by twink Willy Wonka (a.k.a. Twonka, who went viral this week thanks to Timothée Chalamet stans), introduced by Colin Jost as a Proud Gay Oompa Loompa. “You just outed me on national television,” Yang’s Oompa Loompa tells Jost. He explains that he’ll have to call his parents, who live in Loompaland (“It’s not as progressive as here. They just got Will & Grace“), and advocates for better working conditions for himself and his colleagues (“We’re up all night rehearsing the little song and dance we do when a child dies”). Yang’s Oompa Loompa also shouts out IATSE at the end of the bit, and we have no doubt that Daddy Long Legs, Yang’s other scene-stealing character of the night from the “Bug Assembly” sketch, is union too.

