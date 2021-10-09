David Harbour and His Haircut Tease Stranger Things News at NYCC

Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop

New York Comic Con is back and coming in hot with insight into the long-awaited next season of Stranger Things. During the David Harbour Spotlight panel, David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the Netflix series, talked about the evolution of his character and his excitement for the next phase of Hopper. During season three of Stranger Things, Harbour described how “a lot of people had mixed reactions to [Hopper having] a bit of a toxic masculinity aspect to him” and how it was an ’80s trope the show was playing with. As for insight into the future of Hopper, Harbour talked about his new hairdo and that “even [with] this embryonic haircut that [Harbour has], there’s a rebirth to [Hopper] this season and a coming to terms with this toxicity that he’s carried around and this trauma, really, which is where it comes from, and him struggling with that.” Netflix teased its third sneak peek for the new season two weeks ago but hasn’t specified a premiere date in 2022.