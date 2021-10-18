Watch Desus & Mero’s Triumphant Return from Hiatus

Like a phoenix arising from the ashes, Desus Nice and the Kid Mero are back from vacation. They thought it couldn’t be done, but they did it! In their first warp-up seg from fall 2021, the Bodega Boys discussed Drake’s Degrassi past, their collaboration with City Harvest to fill free fridges across NYC, and whether J. Lo lets Ben Affleck smoke inside. The consensus: she doesn’t want him to, but he does it anyway. Desus and Mero discussed the rumor that Drake allegedly threatened to quit Degrassi: The Next Generation unless they got his character out of that wheelchair. Apparently, feelings weren’t sore enough to prevent that Degrassi reunion music video.

