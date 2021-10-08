Diane Keaton Grieves, Parties With Justin Bieber in ‘Ghost’ Video

Diane Keaton’s latest star turn? A little short film across from some up-and-comer named Justin Bieber. The Oscar winner joined Bieber for his music video to “Ghost,” his somber latest single off Justice. In it, Keaton plays Bieber’s grandmother, grieving the loss of her husband — until grandson Bieber decides that she deserves a night out, buys her a Gucci dress, and takes a bunch of shots with her. Grief, that strange thing. A press release calls the Colin Tilley–directed video “a role that was tailor-made for the screen legend,” and indeed, it does feel like a Diane Keaton movie. And the pair’s admiration seems mutual: Teasing a clip on Instagram, the actor wrote, “AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!”

The video comes alongside the release of Bieber’s concert documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, which hit Amazon Prime today and focuses on the singer’s 2020 New Year’s Eve concert. On top of it all, Bieber marked the occasion by releasing yet another deluxe edition of Justice to streaming, called The Complete Edition and featuring three tracks that were previously only available on physical editions, including a song called “Hailey.” After releasing Justice in March, Bieber previously dropped the star-studded Triple Chucks Deluxe just days later.