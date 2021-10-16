The Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Serves Jodie Whittaker a Buffet of Baddies

Let’s take a trip down monster memory lane, shall we? Doctor Who: Flux is serving up a buffet of its best-known baddies to Jodie Whittaker before she regenerates out of her role as the Thirteenth Doctor next year (and takes showrunner Chris Chibnall with her). We already know that the Flux, the mysterious titular threat of the 13th series, will be responsible for enemies arriving from across the universe. In the new trailer, iconic villains such as the Ood, Sontarans, Weeping Angels, and Cybermen all make menacing appearances. But there’s also a preview of new faces, including some bedazzled beings and a furry, dog-like creature who reportedly will be called Karvanista. The Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and new companion Dan (John Bishop) are seen sprinting away from one of several explosions in the trailer. Quick shots introduce an inquisitive Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) in his new recurring role as Vinder, along with several guest stars. With scenes of two forces clashing on a battlefield and a disfigured character gravely telling the Doctor that “our final fight has begun,” the six episodes promise to be action-packed. Flux is set to air on BBC One, BBC America, and BBC iPlayer on October 31.

