Fauci Documentary Trailer: Don’t Shoot the Messenger

Get to know the man living rent-free in Republicans’ roomy brains. Disney+ has dropped the trailer for Fauci, a feature documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious-disease expert in the United States. The film not only follows the public servant as he navigates the nation through the COVID-19 pandemic, but also pries into his family life and career. Fauci, 80, has helped the nation battle outbreaks including HIV/AIDS, SARS (another form of coronavirus), and Ebola. “When you’re involved in a race to stop a horrible disease, you always feel you’re not doing things quickly enough,” Fauci says in the trailer, standing by a mass memorial. In addition to the “post-traumatic stress” these health crises brought, the trailer also touches on the backlash Fauci continues to face from the political right. “When COVID hit, he became this target,” can be heard in the trailer. Along with “unprecedented access” to the doctor, the film also features insight from former president George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Bono, former national security adviser Susan Rice, key AIDS activists, family, friends, and experts from both the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Directed by Emmy winners John Hoffman and Janet Tobias for National Geographic Documentary Films, Fauci premieres on Disney+ Wednesday, October 6, after debuting in select theaters on September 10.

