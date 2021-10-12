Home Sweet Home Alone Won’t Leave Home Alone Well Enough Alone

Remember the cute sidekick from Jojo Rabbit? He can stay home alone now. Feel old yet? Disney+ just dropped the trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone, the first new entry into the beloved Home Alone franchise since a TV movie called Home Alone: The Holiday Heist aired on ABC Family back in 2012. The trailer makes it seem less like a sequel and more like an extremely faithful beat-for-beat rehash of John Hughes’s original for a new era that only knows the Culkins as sexy adults.

In the trailer, Archie Yates plays 10-year-old Max, who finds himself alone in his family’s ridiculous mansion when he gets left behind from their Christmas trip to Tokyo. While Max lives it up at home, his worried mom (Aisling Bea) yells at people at the airport … but it’s the Tokyo airport now, and she probably yells “Max!” instead of “Kevin!” so it’s a whole new thing. Yates hits all the beats of the original, from gorging on junk food to forging elaborate Nerf-based weaponry to fend off this movie’s version of the Wet Bandits, now Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper. There’s also Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original, as a cop with a badge that says “McAllister”; hold for applause. Home Sweet Home Alone will be dumped down your chimney on November 12.