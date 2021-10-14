Horror Noire Trailer: Six Scary Movies for the Yikes of One

Horror lends itself uniquely well to anthologies. Maybe it’s because the genre’s supernatural leanings open up so many possibilities for settings and motifs, or maybe it’s owed to horror’s grounding in campfire stories told in brief, engaging spurts. Sometimes these anthologies are Murder House great; other times, they’re about a woman with a golden arm. There are no golden arms in the trailer for Horror Noire, so we’re optimistic. In the lead-up to Halloween, Shudder has released the trailer for its new six-in-one film of scary shorts, a follow-up to the streaming platform’s 2019 documentary Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror. Made by Black directors and screenwriters, the stories are “Daddy,” “Bride Before You,” “Brand of Evil,” “The Lake,” “Sundown,” and “Fugue State.” Based on the trailer, the stories carry a through-line of Black perspectives on horror told through an array of styles and settings: We see political campaigners stumble into a spooky white family with haunted-looking blonde girls and a fiddle man. There’s a Gilded Age period piece and a definitely haunted cabin, and at least one short looks like it’s about a wellness cult. The cast includes Brandon Mychal Smith, Erica Ash, and Peter Stormare. It premieres on Shudder October 28, and you can also watch it via AMC+.

