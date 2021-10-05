House of the Dragon Teaser Charts the Rise of the Targaryens

So, this Game of Thrones spinoff isn’t about what Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal got up to while their Khaleesi was busy? Like Midnight Sun but for mythical creatures? The teaser for House of the Dragon, on HBO Max, gives us a glimpse of the origin of the House Targaryen and its claim to the Iron Throne. The teaser features the first official footage with cast members like the newly announced Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron, and Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon. Previously announced cast members include Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, the king’s younger brother; and Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s firstborn daughter. Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, and Sonoya Mizuno are also set to star. The series is based on George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, set 200 years before Game of Thrones. Martin serves as co-creator and executive producer with co-showrunner and writer Ryan Condol as well as co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, who directs several episodes. House of the Dragon lands next year, full of icy blondes and even icier looks.

