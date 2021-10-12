Watch Jimmy Fallon and Chris Stapleton Sing of Their Love for Nancy Meyers

Jimmy Fallon and Chris Stapleton sang a little ditty about Jack and Diane, two aging actors doing the best that they can. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon featured a country ode to Nancy Meyers films ⁠— including The Parent Trap, which sometimes gets dropped from the gorgeous kitchen oeuvre. (PS: If you haven’t seen drag queen Derry Queen’s reenactment of Meredith’s ill-fated air mattress adventure from that flick, you absolutely must check it out.) Fallon and Stapleton sang of their love for sweaters, linen pants, farmhouse sinks, and getting high with Alec Baldwin. Last month, Stapleton (along with Eric Church) led the list of nominations for the 2021 CMA Awards.