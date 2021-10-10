After her high-profiled split from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian-West is looking for love where she found her spotlight, reality television. In Saturday Night Live’s The Dream Guy sketch, Kim Kardashian-West as Rochelle plays a Bachelorette looking for love on a reality show. Her star-studded suitors included Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Jesse Williams, John Cena, Tyler Cameron, Chace Crawford, Blake Griffin, and Zeke (SNL’s Mikey Day). The sketch hit all the marks of a classic dating competition by Kim K thanking Tyler Cameron of Bachelor fame for “showing [her his] perfectly hot body” because it was very vulnerable of him. As she came down to the final two contestants, Kim K chose the married John Cena over Zeke, who did his original character “Sherlock the Cat” before falling into the fire pit after being eliminated.
Kim K Looks For Love In SNL Dating Sketch
Photo: Saturday Night Live / YouTube