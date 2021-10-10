Watch Kim Kardashian West’s Opening Roast Monologue

Kim Kardashian West, swathed in Pepto Bismol pink velour, tried to bring America together in the one thing we can all agree on: making fun of the Kardashians. Kim had digs for most of her fam: Kanye and Caitlyn’s failed political careers, family friend OJ Simpson, and whoever leaked her sex tape. It was a touching tribute to Norm Macdonald to bring back OJ jokes in 2021. Of particular note on this most “cancel culture” debate-heavy weekend was a joke making fun of her mom for not seeing “Caitlyn” coming. At whom is that joke punching, exactly? Twitter liked the gloves-off attitude Kim seemed to bring to the monologue, memeing it and celebrating her joke about divorcing Kanye for “his personality.” The show has famously mocked the Kardashians, from Kim’s (first) divorce, to the way Kanye seemed to slide out of shots in KUWTK. It must be nice for Kim to show that she’s in on the joke.

Related