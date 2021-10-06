Break Into the Locke and Key Season-Two Trailer

Get keyed into a new season of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez’s Netflix comic series. Locke and Key season two sees the three Locke siblings, Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Tyler (Connor Jessup), and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), come into their own as guardians of their family estate. In season one, they discovered the magical keys that can unleash never-before-seen powers and demons. Now what are they gonna do when villain Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) infiltrates the family disguised as Kinsey’s love interest, Gabe, to steal the keys? They still can’t run and tell Mom (Darby Stanchfield). “This world has so much potential to be reborn, to be ruled,” Griffin Gluck as Dodge as Gabe evil-monologues in the trailer. “It’s time to finish what I started.” Eek! Netflix is supplying that ooky-spooky dark magic in time for Halloween. The lore-filled thriller premieres October 22.

