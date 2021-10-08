Megan Thee Stallion and Her Dog Met Up With BTS in New York

It’s the Hot Girl Coach and BTS! Footage of Megan Thee Stallion and the South Korean boy group meeting for the first time was uploaded to BTS’s YouTube channel on October 8. The Houston rapper previously teamed up with the band for the “Butter” remix, which she petitioned her record label in order to release. The video was shot while BTS was in New York last month, on a trip during which they also performed at the U.N. and met up with Coldplay, who they recently collaborated with on “My Universe.”

In the clip, Megan shakes hands with each of the seven members before sitting down to have a quick, compliment-filled conversation about how grateful they all felt about getting to work together. “Whenever we do another song, I feel like we’ve gotta do it big. We gotta do the video… yes, it’s gonna be epic,” she said, drawing instant applause from BTS’s youngest member, Jungkook. Megan then introduced the group to 4oe, her French bulldog, who posed calmly for rooftop selfies. After she told BTS that she’d seen a video of J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook dancing to her verse on “Butter” and wished she could learn the choreography, they spent some time teaching her a few of the hand movements. Watch the clip above to see the sweet encounter that ended with Megan and BTS exchanging gifts.