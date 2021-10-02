Hot Girls Only: Miley Cyrus crashes Megan Thee Stallion’s ACL set

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

It’s officially October which means the beginning of Hot Girl Fall. During Megan Thee Stallion’s Austin City Limits performance this weekend, Miley Cyrus made an appearance during a twerking competition. Cyrus ran on the stage and started dancing, with Megan cheering her on and hugging her shortly after.

Cyrus also had a performance of her own at the festival, playing a mix of her Disney Channel hits alongside her classic rock covers. Megan recently released a remix with BTS for their song “Butter” after she filed an emergency temporary restraining order against her label to release the track. The Austin City Limits festival began October 1st and continues throughout this Sunday as well as the weekend of October 8-10. The festival line-up includes Billie Ellish, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat.