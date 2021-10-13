Netflix Announces You Season 4 Before Season 3 Even Drops

Not only is the body of You Season 3 not cold yet, it hasn’t even premiered. But two days before its release, Netflix wants you to know that it doesn’t plan on putting a stop to Joe’s murder spree any time soon. Today, the streaming service released an announcement that You will have a fourth season, via a teaser video that strings together every time Penn Badgley says the words for you in voice-over. Like “You four” but backward, get it? The announcement doesn’t give further details about that upcoming season, besides the fact that it will happen at some point. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Joe and Love (Victoria Pedretti) have a whole suburb to terrorize first.

Related