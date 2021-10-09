Nicholas Braun ‘Wasn’t a Real Lurker’ Before Cousin Greg

Photo: Fred Hayes/Getty Images

The cast of HBO’s Succession sat down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to talk about the upcoming season premiering on October 17. To prepare for his role as Cousin Greg, Nicholas Braun would make small talk with random people at airports and see how long the conversation would last. When Colbert asked how strangers reacted to Braun’s conversations, Braun exclaimed, “People hang in conversations a lot longer than you think,” and spoke about how he’d be the last man standing. Of course, winning every conversation is one of the Roy family values, and as Colbert beautifully stated, “You must win every relationship; you can’t be in a relationship.”

It wouldn’t be a Succession cast interview without a few “fuck off”s thrown in the mix. When asked what character they would play instead of their own, Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv, chose Roman and complimented Kieran Culkin’s performance in the role. In true Roman fashion, Culkin responded with a “fuck off!” that erupted the cast with laughter. Brian Cox added to the compliment train by praising Culkin’s ability to improvise on set, which led to more “fuck off!”s between Cox and Culkin.