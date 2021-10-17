Watch Pete Davidson and Rami Malek Imitate Each Other on SNL

Let's meet our celeb students! pic.twitter.com/BN37d8OClD — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 17, 2021

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson has been mistaken for actor Rami Malek on at least one occasion, so it was only natural that last night’s episode featured the two playing each other. Malek, in his hosting debut, took on the role of Davidson in a sketch that felt a lot like Celebrity Jeopardy but was not, in fact, Celebrity Jeopardy. The sketch, which functioned as a vehicle for the cast’s celebrity impressions, featured Bowen Yang doing his best George Takei, Melissa Villaseñor in a (Kristen) wig as Kristen Wiig, and Chloe Fineman doing a spot-on Jennifer Coolidge. But the real stars of the sketch were Davidson and Malek, who fully committed to the role of his lookalike. Malek-as-Davidson insisting that he can’t sit next to Davidson-as-Malek because “his eyes are freaking me out” is particularly funny. And the resemblance between the two is indeed uncanny. Perhaps Davidson is the long-lost Malek triplet?