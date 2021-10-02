Princess Diana Rocks Out in New Netflix Musical

Photo: YouTube

Diana: The Musical hit Netflix on October 1, and we were not ready for a musical about the royals. This new clip features Diana trying her best to fit the royal image — however, she can’t help but bust a move. After changing costumes via tear-away dress, Diana is lifted up onto a stage and rocks out on the cello, but not without a little stage-dive action.

Directed by Christopher Ashley, the musical follows the people’s princess, Princess Diana, as she enters a relationship with Prince Charles and finds her voice. Originally slated to premiere on Broadway, the show was delayed due to COVID-19, and the Netflix taping was filmed without an audience in 2020 at Longacre Theatre. The original cast features Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Diana includes book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan. The musical feels perfect for Netflix and the internet, as it serves iconic lines like “Harry, my ginger-haired son” and “Serves me right for marrying a Scorpio.” Of course, the Netflix musical comes out during Mercury retrograde, and for that, we thank the planets.