Psych-O’s Unite: Psych 3: This Is Gus Trailer Just Dropped

Your favorite fake-psychics-but-real-detectives are making their way to Peacock for the next installment in the Psych trilogy. Psych 3: This Is Gus will be streaming on Peacock on November 18. According to Variety, “the new film will see fake-psychic detective Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) and his friend and partner Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill) investigate the double life and estranged husband of Gus’ fiancée Selene (Jazmyn Simon). They work the case while preparing for Gus’ shotgun wedding and new baby, as Chief Charlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) grapples with the future of his career.” The cast will also feature beloved fan favorites like Corbin Bernsen as Henry Spencer and Maggie Lawson as Juliet O’Hara.

The film is directed and co-written by series creator Steve Franks. Rodriguez also serves as co-writer and executive producer. The trailer premiered at this year’s New York Comic-Con and featured all of the silliness and hijinx that Psych is known for.