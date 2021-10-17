Rami Malek and Aidy Bryant Find the Perfect Mattress on SNL

Last night’s Saturday Night Live gave us the gift of Aidy Bryant and Rami Malek as a married couple in one of the episode’s most delightfully strange pairings. Alongside Bowen Yang, the two starred in a sketch that was part Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, part Scenes From a Marriage, and 100 percent a mattress commercial. Bryant and Malek’s wacky chemistry, as a couple going mattress shopping and acting out details of their increasingly bizarre life, is what holds this sketch together, and Yang is nicely droll here as the mattress salesman/straight man. Bryant’s delivery of the line “You reek of vermouth and whores,” Malek’s delivery of the phrase “nagging shrew,” and the eventual reveal of not one, but two, guns, pushes this sketch into “best of the night” territory.

