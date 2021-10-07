Here we go again, gamers. The trailer for Capcom’s second run at a Resident Evil film franchise is here, five years after Resident Evil: The Final Chapter closed out a series that asked, “What if The Walking Dead was also The Matrix?” Complete with a trailercore rendition of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” and lots of extras in zombie makeup, the new trailer introduces us to Kaya Scodelario as the video game franchise’s Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell as her brother, Chris, Avan Jogia as Raccoon City police officer Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough as virologist William Birkin. (Spoiler alert: If this movie sticks to the video game franchise more than the last one did, McDonough’s not gonna look that pretty — or, in fact, human — for very long.) We also get a glimpse of a mustachioed Donal Logue as police chief Brian Irons, which just makes him look even more like a daddy bear.

“Discover the origin of evil,” narrates Claire before making her way down some dimly lit hallways that seem very reminiscent of Resident Evil 2’s early levels — down to the presence of the extremely annoying, ceiling-dwelling Lickers. In Raccoon City, “evil” means unregulated corporations and government mishandling of a deadly virus. You know, fun escapism! Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters November 24. Here’s hoping for a Milla Jovovich cameo.