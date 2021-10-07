Say Hello to Jack McBrayer’s New Children’s Show

Photo: Peter Iovino/Apple TV+

If anyone can teach the next generation about kindness and compassion, it’s the man who played the optimistic NBC page Kenneth Parcell on 30 Rock. Apple TV+ dropped the new trailer for Jack McBrayer’s children’s show, Hello, Jack!, about how kindness can change the world. McBrayer will be accompanied by Markita Prescott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Albert Kong (Westworld) to teach preschoolers how to solve problems with their hearts. Special guests for the series will include Paul Scheer (The League) and Sam Richardson (Veep). According to the press release, “The series showcases stories where acts of kindness are shown through “The Three C’s” — caring, connecting and cascading — from one person to another.”

The show is co-created and executive-produced by McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero (Blue’s Clues). This isn’t McBrayer’s first time in children’s media; he voiced Fix-It Felix in Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph and had a recurring role in Phineas and Ferb. With Hello, Jack! for the kids and Ted Lasso for their parents, Apple TV+ continues to add kindness to its roster.

Hello, Jack! comes to Apple TV+ on November 5. Check out the official trailer below.