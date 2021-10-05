Simon Rex Is a Washed-up Porn Star in the Red Rocket Trailer

What’s it like to return home after 17 years of being an adult-film star? Director Sean Baker’s latest A24 film, Red Rocket, tells it all. Like Baker’s previous films The Florida Project and Tangerine, Red Rocket explores the lives of characters who exist on the fringes of society. Simon Rex plays washed-up porn star Mikey Saber, who returns to his small Texas hometown claiming, “Dude, with my skill and ability, there’s no denying what I could do. The universe is on my side.” Unfortunately, the universe has other plans for Mikey. His wife tries to call the cops on him, he gets sucker punched in the gut, and as he says himself, he comes “this fucking close to getting shot.” Ah, there really is no place like home. The film, co-starring Suzanna Son and Bree Elrod, made its world premiere at Cannes. Red Rocket is set to release on December 3.

