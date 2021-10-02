Jerry Seinfeld Apologizes for Subtle Bee Movie Romance

Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Bee drama has been swarming the internet this year and Friday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was no exception. Jerry Seinfeld sat down with Fallon to talk about Gen-Z’s favorite meme: Barry B. Benson & the Florist’s romance in Bee Movie (2007). Speaking on the dynamic between the two characters, Seinfeld stated, “[The subtle sexual aspect] really was not intentional, but after it came out, I realized this is really not appropriate for children. Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl, and we don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment.” Nonetheless, the internet saw the absurdity in Bee Movie and created hundreds of memes since its premiere in 2007. But the memes are bee-sides the point.

In none Bee Movie–related news, all 180 episodes of Seinfeld are now streaming on Netflix. Seinfeld announced in June that he’ll be writing and starring in Unfrosted, a comedy film about the invention of Pop-Tarts. Both Bee Movie and Seinfeld are currently streaming on Netflix if you want your double dose of Jerry.