Watch Seth Meyers Redefine What It Means to ‘O.J.’

Republican members of Congress are scrambling this week to keep their distance from the Capitol Rioters, despite those aforementioned rioters spilling all the tea to investigators. Earlier this week, Rolling Stone released a damning story, claiming that the protest organizers had “dozens” of meetings with members of Congress and White House staff. Wednesday night’s “Closer Look” on Late Night with Seth Meyers explored how various representatives backtracked or modified previous statements denying involvement with the January 6 folks. Marjorie Taylor Greene, for example, just yelled at CNN reporters until a fellow rep escorted her away from the cameras. Mo Brooks, on the other hand, did what Meyers is now calling “pulling an O.J.,” which now means “to make up a hypothetical statement that isn’t very hypothetical at all.” Brooks said “I don’t know if my staff did…but if they did I’d be proud of them,” which echoes O.J. Simpson’s book If I Did It. “That’s a really nice joke…that we changed what O.J.-ing means to mean, like, writing a book,” Meyers said. “To O.J. someone is to write a piece of speculative fiction.” Meanwhile, Frank Herbert’s big O.J. — Dune — just got its sequel movie greenlit.

