Watch Shangela Explain Cis Women Drag Queens to Andy Cohen on WWHL

Andy Cohen does not understand the drag culture of 2021, nor does he pretend to. On Tuesday night’s WWHL, Cohen asked Shangela how a cis woman could be considered a drag queen. There is currently a cis woman competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Victoria Scone’s inclusion confused a few people whose experience with drag were, um, shall we say limited? Shangela explained that “drag is an expression of art for everybody.” Cohen doubled down, asking “How is a female being a drag queen?” Shangela replied “It doesn’t matter about your gender, it is about your show.” Cohen seemed still dubious, “I’m old” was his main takeaway. Cis women queens (sometimes known as bio queens or AFAB queens) are nothing new, but their inclusion on Drag Race is.

