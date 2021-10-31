Taylor Swift Opens the Rock Hall Induction With Ethereal Carole King Cover

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Last night at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Taylor Swift performed Carole King’s “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” to celebrate one of her heroes. Originally written for the Shirelles by King in 1960, “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 charts and became the first number one song by an all-Black girl group in the United States. King included her own version of the song on her second studio album, Tapestry, which also won “Album of the Year” at the Grammys in 1972. For her performance, Swift wore a black lace jumpsuit as she passionately sang in one of her first live shows since the pandemic. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductions were filmed by HBO and set to air starting November 20.