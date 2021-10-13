Troye Sivan’s ‘Angel Baby’ Music Video Is Deliciously Fruity

Did Troye Sivan just invent hookup lullabies? “Angel Baby,” his latest single, is a melodic love song with a chorus soft enough to lull all the hot insomniacs you bring home right to sleep. The music video sees Sivan in all sorts of romantic situations with “angel babies” from across the gender binary and beyond. Shot by his “HEAVEN” director, Luke Gilford, Sivan kisses one, licks strawberry shortcake off another, makes out with someone on the side of a freeway on-ramp, sways under fireworks, and then clings on to the back of someone else’s motorcycle. Then they’re all in bed together as Sivan sings his celebration of queer love: “I just wanna live in this moment forever / ’Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any bеtter / Started giving up on the world forеver / Until you gave up Heaven so we could be together.” “Angel Baby” dropped during Soft-Launch September. Last month, Sivan also walked the Savage X Fenty runway and the Met Gala carpet, all while building a delightfully chaotic TikTok presence. Fall in love again and again and again with the “Angel Baby” video, above.

Related