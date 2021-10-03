Watch the Simpsons Walk the Balenciaga Runway

Get editing, Simpsons Wiki: Marge’s birthday is October 2 now, making her a Libra. The Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week closed out with a ten-minute film by The Simpsons, in which the citizens of Springfield modeled the latest in prêt-à-porter. As Cathy Horyn reported in The Cut, the film was commissioned by Balenciaga to end a show that featured spectators modeling and models spectating: “It was another way for [Demna] Gvasalia to cement his position as the leading disrupter in fashion, and this time with the rarest commodity — a sense of humor.” In the film, Homer asks for the cheapest thing with a Balenciaga logo on it for Marge’s birthday. Instead, the house sends her a couture green dress, which she is forced to return. Moved by Marge’s deep sadness, Gvasalia has the entire town walk his fashion show. Their normie (bordering on uggo) looks wow the un-wowable Anna Wintour, and the show is a hit! Vive la France!

