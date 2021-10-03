Watch the Trailer for a Damian Lewis-less Billions Season 6

Spoilers for Sunday’s season 5 finale of Billions.

Bobby Axelrod has finally escaped the grasp of Chuck Rhoades, but at what cost? All his dang money, is what cost! Shortly after the Billions season 5 finale, Deadline reported that Damian Lewis will not be coming back for season 6. Mike Prince (Cory Stoll) owns all his companies, and Axe finally know what it feels like to lose. Series EP Brian Koppelman praised Lewis on Twitter after the finale, saying that working with the actor was an “incredible joy.” On behalf of himself and David Levine, Koppelman thanked Lewis “for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us.”

What an incredible joy to spend five years working so closely with the great @lewis_damian ! @DavidLevien and I are beyond grateful to you, Damian, for the work, of course, and the fellowship, and for all you sacrificed to come do this with us. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) October 4, 2021

After the finale, Showtime also released the trailer for Billions season 6, that will begin airing January 23. Deadline shared rumors that Lewis will cameo.