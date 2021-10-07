What Happened to Brittany Murphy? Trailer Examines Another Fallen Starlet

Hollywood turns its introspective eye to the tragedy of Brittany Murphy with What Happened to Brittany Murphy? Directed by Emmy nominee Cynthia Hill, the HBO Max documentary will track the “effervescent” actress’s life onscreen and off. As a teen star, she captivated audiences, but her death at age 32 captivated conspiracy theorists and tabloids with sexist rumors. What Happened to Brittany Murphy? will reexamine the media’s treatment of both the young star and the “lingering concerns” about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack. “Simon took her away,” the trailer narrates. “He made sure no one could get to her.” Executive-produced by Emmy winner Jason Blum, both episodes of the two-part docuseries will debut October 14.

