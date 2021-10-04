Boston Legal Legend Will Go to Space

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

DENNY CRANE! Okay, sorry, we read the room. CAPTAIN JAMES T. KIRK! William Shatner, one of the most prominent sci-fi actors in the genre’s history thanks to his leading role in Star Trek, will be rocketing into actual space next week. The Associated Press reports that Shatner will be embarking on a trip into the great unknown with Jeff Bezos’s space-travel company, Blue Origin, which will blast off from Texas on October 12. At the age of 90, Shatner will become the oldest person ever to go to space; he will be joined by a former NASA engineer, a software company co-founder, and a Blue Origin employee, because we guess James Spader and Leonard Nimoy’s ghost were too busy. “I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” Shatner said in a statement. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.” Here’s to him, our Canadian prince, boldly going where no nonagenarian has gone before.