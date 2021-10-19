Willow and Avril Lavigne Are Pop-Punk Giants in the ‘G R O W’ Video

Photo: YouTube

Willow and Avril Lavigne still have room to grow — literally. The two released the music video for their single “G R O W,” off Willow’s July album lately i feel EVERYTHING, featuring the two as literal pop-punk giants towering over a city, among other scenes. It opens with Willow fighting in her bedroom with her (ex?) boyfriend, played by fellow young punk KennyHoopla, before she takes to the streets to dance, graffiti, and rock out with a little help from Lavigne. The Dana Trippe–directed video comes as Willow wraps her solo tour on lately, ahead of a stint opening for Billie Eilish in early 2022, and with her 2020 song “Meet Me at Our Spot” (alongside the Anxiety and Tyler Cole) climbing the charts. It’s called growth.