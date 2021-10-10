Wonka First Look: Timothée Chalamet Posts Gonzo Cosplay

Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

It’s giving berries. And furthermore?Cream. Timothée Chalamet posted a pic of his Twonka (twink Wonka) prequel getup. Chalamet is starring in Wonka, the musical prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Chalamet meekly looks off-camera, telegraphing little-lad energy from his every pore. The Willy Wonka origin story was announced in May 2021. Paddington director Paul King is helming the proj, with a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. Wonka will distinguish itself from the glut of single-world prequel-origin story films like Cruella and Joker in that it will have hella musical numbers. Joker only had the one, and it made those stairs unusable for a month, remember?

Chalamet’s picture, with all the snow and Dickensian scarf work, brought to mind Gonzo’s fit from A Muppet Christmas Carol for at least one Twitter user. But Gonzo’s hat appears to be fur, whereas Chalamet’s is … really battered suede? How are you getting outshone by a Muppet, my guy?