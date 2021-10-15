Open up the mosh pit: Young Thug’s Punk is finally here. The rapper’s long-teased album arrived slightly late on October 15, after some reported last-minute additions, hitting streaming at 3 a.m. ET. The album is Thugger’s second in name, but just the latest in a string of dozens if you count his mixtapes and compilations; just earlier this year, he helmed Slime Language 2, a compilation for his label Young Stoner Life. Despite its name, the 20-track Punk doesn’t stray too far from Thugger’s Atlanta trap roots, aside from some stray guitars. (Although he did debut a few album tracks live with a rock band for NPR, including Travis Barker on drums.) Like Slime Language, Punk arrives with a stacked guest list too: Future, Doja Cat, Drake, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Gunna, and J. Cole all feature alongside a curious appearance by former fun. singer Nate Ruess and two posthumous verses from Juice WRLD and Mac Miller. Happy Slime Season to all who celebrate.
Young Thug Rocks With It, Drops New Album Punk
Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball