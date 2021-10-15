Young Thug Rocks With It, Drops New Album Punk

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Governors Ball

Open up the mosh pit: Young Thug’s Punk is finally here. The rapper’s long-teased album arrived slightly late on October 15, after some reported last-minute additions, hitting streaming at 3 a.m. ET. The album is Thugger’s second in name, but just the latest in a string of dozens if you count his mixtapes and compilations; just earlier this year, he helmed Slime Language 2, a compilation for his label Young Stoner Life. Despite its name, the 20-track Punk doesn’t stray too far from Thugger’s Atlanta trap roots, aside from some stray guitars. (Although he did debut a few album tracks live with a rock band for NPR, including Travis Barker on drums.) Like Slime Language, Punk arrives with a stacked guest list too: Future, Doja Cat, Drake, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, Gunna, and J. Cole all feature alongside a curious appearance by former fun. singer Nate Ruess and two posthumous verses from Juice WRLD and Mac Miller. Happy Slime Season to all who celebrate.